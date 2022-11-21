Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,080.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,080.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,283 shares of company stock worth $7,328,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DCOM opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

