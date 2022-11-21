Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of ROST opened at $107.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.



