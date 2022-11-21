Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.52 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

