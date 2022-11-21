Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

HR stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

