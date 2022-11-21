Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in Domo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Domo by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Domo by 16.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 204,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

DOMO opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $465.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,176.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,733 shares of company stock valued at $577,444 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

