Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 321,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,268 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 92,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research increased their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

HXL stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

