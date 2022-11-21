Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

