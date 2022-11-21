Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.28 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

