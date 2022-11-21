Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,313,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 47,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services Announces Dividend

RSG stock opened at $133.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.