Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $620.61 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

