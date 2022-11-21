Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of EXP opened at $130.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.