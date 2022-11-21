Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after buying an additional 1,245,500 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stericycle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,308 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.