Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PNM Resources by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

