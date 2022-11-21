Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $150.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

