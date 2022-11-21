Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

