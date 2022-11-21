Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $94.91 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

