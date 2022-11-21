Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.