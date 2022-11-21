Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after buying an additional 124,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 288,802 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 936,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 240,239 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

