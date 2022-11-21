Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globus Medical Stock Performance
GMED stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
