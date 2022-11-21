Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,302 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

