Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,374 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Option Care Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Option Care Health by 43.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

