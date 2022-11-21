Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,577 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

