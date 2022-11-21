Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 22,756 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

