Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 622,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,210. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $155.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.