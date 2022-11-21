Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 705,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,807,000 after acquiring an additional 53,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.1 %

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Shares of OLED opened at $109.44 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.