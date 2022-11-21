Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after buying an additional 131,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 89,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.70 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

