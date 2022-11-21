Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $153.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $178.16.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

