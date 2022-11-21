Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,864 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 291,117 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $102.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.