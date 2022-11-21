Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,201 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Price Performance

NYSE NCR opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NCR

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.