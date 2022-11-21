Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,654 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 163.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock valued at $69,219,328 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

