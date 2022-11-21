Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,193 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,788,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 114,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

