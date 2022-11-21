Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 219,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,784 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Everi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,664,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Everi by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,424,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Stock Up 0.2 %

Everi Company Profile

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $17.01 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

