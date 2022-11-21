Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

