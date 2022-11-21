Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,945,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,483,000 after acquiring an additional 171,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,623,000 after acquiring an additional 114,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $137.97 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

