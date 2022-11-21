NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$28.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.39 million.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$438.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.47. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$7.88.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

