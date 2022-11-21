National Bank Financial Weighs in on Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.44.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$110.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$90.46 and a 12 month high of C$124.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.