National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,273,000 after buying an additional 344,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 32.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,681,000 after buying an additional 319,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NATI opened at $40.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

