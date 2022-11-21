National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

NSA stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

