Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

