New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

