Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NTDOY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Nintendo Stock Performance
NTDOY stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.