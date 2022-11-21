Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTDOY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Nintendo Stock Performance

NTDOY stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

