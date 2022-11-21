NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.15.

NNGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NN Group from €50.60 ($52.16) to €53.80 ($55.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($48.45) to €50.00 ($51.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($58.25) to €59.80 ($61.65) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.