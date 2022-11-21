Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 8.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Barclays cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.78 and a 12 month high of 10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 91.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.