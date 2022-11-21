Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 8.93.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Barclays cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.78 and a 12 month high of 10.76.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
