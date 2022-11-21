Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,286,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.