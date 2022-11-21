Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $57.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.