Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.3 %

OMC stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OMC shares. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

