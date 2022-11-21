Oppenheimer Comments on Angion Biomedica Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Angion Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Angion Biomedica Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.17.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
