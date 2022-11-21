Oppenheimer Comments on Angion Biomedica Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Angion Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Angion Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

About Angion Biomedica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

