Oppenheimer Comments on Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 3.5 %

EVAX stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.68.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.