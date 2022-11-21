Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $12.11 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $477.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $47.64 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

NYSE GS opened at $379.20 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,597,576 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

