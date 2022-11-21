OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.81. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $52,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

